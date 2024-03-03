Assam: Tragedy Strikes as Man Goes Missing in Brahmaputra River

In a tragic incident, one person was allegedly swept away by the relentless currents of the mighty Brahmaputra in Palashbari, Kamrup Rural district of Assam on Sunday.
According to reports, the man identified as Jintu Nath, accompanied by his friends ventured into the river for a bath when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The victim was reportedly employed at Flipkart and was a resident of Baksa district.
Following the incident, Palashbari police with the assistance of SDRF scoured the riverbanks in a determined bit to find the victim but the man swept away by the mighty Brahmaputra remains elusive.