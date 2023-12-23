Missing Woman Found Dead Near Majgaon Ferry Ghat In North Guwahati

The mortal remains of a woman was found at Majgaon Ferry Ghat in North Guwahati on Saturday sending shockwaves in the locality.
Initial reports stated that the deceased woman was identified as one Jayashree Prasad.
According to the reports, the woman had been unaccounted for the last three days after she went missing on Wednesday (December 20). She was a resident of Majgaon.
The body was found beside the construction site of the upcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge today.
River Police and North Guwahati Police reached the site after being informed of the recovery of the deceased woman's body.
They recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. Further details will emerge after the reports of the autopsy are in.