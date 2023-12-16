Delhi: Elderly Woman's Body Found Wrapped In Plastic Inside Bed Box

An elderly woman's body was found wrapped in plastic inside a bed box on Friday after her family reported that a foul smell was emitting from the ground-floor bedroom at their residence in New Delhi.
The deceased, identified as Asha Devi (60), went missing from Delhi's Nand Nagri on December 10. Her son Mahavir Singh (33) filed a missing complaint at the Nand Nagri police station on December 13,
In the missing report, Singh claimed that the deceased had come to Nand Nagri on December 10 to collect rent from her tenants, following which she went missing.
According to reports, Asha Devi's family members reported a foul smell coming from the ground floor of their residence in Delhi's Harsh Vihar on Friday. Upon opening the bed box in their ground-floor bedroom, they found Asha Devi's body, wrapped in plastic.
Police said that the Forensic Science Laboratory Team and the Crime Team have inspected the scene of the incident.
The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition or putrefaction and was shifted to the GTB Mortuary for postmortem examination, the police further said.
A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered.
Further investigation is on.