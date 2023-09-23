Missing Youth From UP Found In Guwahati

A youth from Uttar Pradesh, who went missing was found in a collaborative effort of Didoli Police Station and their counterparts at Satgaon Police Station in Guwahati.
According to sources, the youth identified as Mohsin Alam mysteriously went missing along with valuable gold ornaments and a substantial amount of Rs 2 lakh in cash. His sudden disappearance raised concerns among his family and prompted a search operation to locate him.
It was reported that the young man left his home without obtaining permission from his family, leaving them worried and anxious about his whereabouts.
The breakthrough in this case came when authorities in Guwahati discovered Mohsin Alam in Bylane 7, Pragati Nagar.
During his disappearance, the youth had acquired a Royal Enfield bike from YAHOO Motors in Mathgharia, which he purchased for a sum of Rs 1,10,000 in cash.
Fortunately, with the assistance of Satgaon police, Mohsin Alam was located, and he is now safe and sound.
He has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police team from Didoli police station, who will continue their investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.