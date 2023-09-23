Assam: Search Underway for Missing Student from Sontali

A student has been reported missing from South Rangapani village no. 2 at Sontali in Assam's Kamrup district.
According to sources, the missing student identified as Munsur Rahman was last seen on the afternoon of September 19 while on his way to Sontali's market.
Concerned about his disappearance, the family has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Sontali police station, initiating a search operation to locate the missing student.
Authorities are actively working to gather information and locate Munsur Rahman to ensure his safety