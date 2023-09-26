Missing Youth's Body Found In Rental Residence Toilet in Guwahati

The mysterious death of a youth in Guwahati’s Noonmati has raised concerns on Tuesday.
According to sources, the body of the deceased youth, identified as Raja Narzary from Kokrajhar, was discovered in Jayanta Nagar.
Raja had been working at DS Group and was residing as a tenant with a colleague.
Sources have revealed that he had been missing since September 23.
Today, Noonmati police had to forcibly open the door of a toilet where they found his body.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, prompting the Noonmati police to initiate a thorough investigation into this troubling incident.