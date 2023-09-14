Assam: Body Of Infant Found Wrapped In Bag, Thrown Away In Mangaldoi

In a shocking incident, the mortal remains of a newborn baby was found wrapped in a bag and thrown away in Assam's Mangaldoi on Thursday.
As per initial reports, the body was found inside a bag thrown away near Mangaldoi Civil Hospital in the Darrang district of Assam.
The locals suspect the hands of some miscreants in leaving behind the body in such a condition.
Meanwhile, following the incident, Mangaldoi Police and the revenue circle officer reached the scene.
Earlier in August this year, a shocking case of female infanticide came to the fore from Assam where a mother was accused of killing her own girl child and burying the remains in a dug-up pit, reports emerged.
As per preliminary reports on Thursday, the incident took place at Bandor Jonghol in Itakhola in the Sonitpur district of Assam.
The woman, who had recently given birth, could not stand the fact that her newborn baby was a female child. For reasons unknown yet, she is accused of having killed her own daughter, digging up a pit and disposing of the body of the infant in it.
The accused mother in the incident was identified as one Anowara Khatun.
The incident came to the fore when the neighbours and local residents of the area heard about it and informed the police.
After receiving information of the shocking occurrence, Itakhola Police rushed to the scene and dug out the body of the infant from the pit.
Meanwhile, the accused mother was arrested by officials and sent to jail. A case has been lodged and further investigation will take place into the matter, assured officials.
The accused woman will face punitive actions as per the law, added officials.