Mission LiFE: Cleanliness Drive, Sensitization Programmes Organized In Guwahati

Parijat Academy's Seuti Teron shared the inspiring story of Parijat Academy founded by Uttom Teron, who is a recipient of the CNN IBN Real Heroes Award in 2002, and extended a heartfelt thank you for organising the event.

The second such drive in the series was conducted at the 10th mile, Khanapara Range of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary which was joined in by Adarsh Hindi Vidyapeeth High School.

The programme sensitised the students, local youths and other representatives of the local community to practice a sustainable and harmonious lifestyle around protected areas.

The programme was presided over by Bhuyan, in the presence of Mahendra Lal Deb, Principal of the school, forest officials from Khanapara Range and Avishek Sarkar from Aaranyak.