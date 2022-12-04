GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Mithu Agarwal Sent To One-Day Judicial Custody

Contractor Mithu Agarwal, who is one of the main accused in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam, has been remanded in one-day judicial custody on Sunday.

According to sources, accused Agarwal will be produced before a special court on Monday.

Agarwal was arrested from Bihar on December 2 by the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell and, after producing him before Supaul Chief Judicial Magistrate yesterday, was bought to Guwahati earlier today.

The Bihar Court had granted his transit remand yesterday allowing for his transfer to Guwahati where he will now be questioned in connection with the case.

Agarwal’s name had popped up during the investigation into the massive sludge extraction scam where fake bills had been issued to embezzle funds from the GMC.

It may be noted that the CM Vigilance Cell had issued a lookout notice against him on November 22 after he remained absconding since the scam was unearthed in October, this year.