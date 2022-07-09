Mizoram and BBCI to Collaborate for Human Resource Generation in Oncology

Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana visited Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Guwahati on Saturday.

Lalthangliana laid emphasis for collaboration on human resource generation in oncology between BBCI and the Mizoram government for the benefit of the upcoming advanced cancer centre in Mizoram. He also stressed upon technology transfer and research collaboration.

The minister profusely appreciated the role played by BBCI in North-East India for cancer treatment, education and research.

The Health Minister also released January-July 2022 issue of the journal 'Annals of Oncology Research and Therapy'. Dr R Lalthangliana, who was accompanied by Dr Z R Thiamsanga, Vice Chairman of the Health and Family Welfare Board of Mizoram were presented books titled ‘Principles and Practice of Oncology’ and ‘Triple C in Cancer’ published by BBCI. The science magazine 'BBCI Edge' was also presented to the dignitaries by the senior faculties.

While welcoming the dignitaries to BBCI, Dr A C Kataki, Director of the BBCI informed about the NCDIR-ICMR report on cancer.

Aizawl recorded the highest cancer cases in male (269.4 per lakh of population) and second highest cancer cases in female (214 per lakh of population) in the country.

Kataki brought to the notice of the health minister that the high prevalence of tobacco consumption in Mizoram is one of the single most important risk factor for cancer.

As per the report, 44 percent of all cancers in male and 24 percent of all cancers in female in Mizoram suffer tobacco related cancer. In the last three years, 202 patients from the neighbouring state took cancer treatment in BBCI.

Dr Kataki also apprised about various treatment facilities and academic courses conducted by the institute. Two doctors, nine paramedical students and two nurses from Mizoram have completed various academic courses conducted by BBCI. A total of 122 patients from Mizoram had to go outside North Eastern Region for treatment of Cancer every year as per NCDIR-ICMR report.