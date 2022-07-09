Assam

Assam: Air Guns Recovered from River in Lakhimpur

The air guns were recovered by the local youths of the area.
An air gun and an air pistol have been recovered from Alichiga in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that on Friday, seven air guns were recovered from Subansiri River flowing through Alichiga in Lakhimpur. According to reports, few fishermen from the nearby village sighted the air guns floating in the river.

Soon after, the police arrived at the spot after being informed about the arms recovery. The police suspected that the weapons had com flowing from neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway into the case.

