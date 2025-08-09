Mob Lynching in Guwahati’s Panbazar Leaves One Dead, Eight in Custody

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati Police have arrested eight people in connection with Friday’s mob lynching in the bustling Panbazar area. The arrests were made late Friday night, while two other individuals detained for questioning earlier in the day were later released. Police said additional suspects have been identified and are likely to be taken into custody soon.

The incident took place on August 8 near Cotton University, where a group of people brutally assaulted two youths over allegations of theft. One of the victims, identified as Tilak Das, succumbed to his injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), while the other, Dipankar Hazarika, remains in critical condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

According to local reports, the ‘Khao Gali’ stretch near Cotton University has long been troubled by theft incidents, with small roadside businesses repeatedly targeted. Allegedly, a group of petty thieves had been stealing various items, including gas cylinders, from vendors in the area.

On Friday, a section of local residents and shopkeepers detained two young men on suspicion of involvement in these thefts. Instead of handing them over to police, the mob took the law into their own hands, subjecting both to a severe public beating before leaving them gravely injured in a roadside drain.

Police personnel arrived shortly afterwards, rescuing the unconscious victims and rushing them to GMCH. While Das died during treatment, Hazarika, a painter from Morigaon district, continues to fight for his life.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated earlier that all those involved in the crime would be arrested without delay. By late Friday night, eight accused were in custody, with police confirming that more arrests are imminent.

The incident has sparked serious questions about law enforcement in Guwahati, particularly in a crowded commercial hub like Panbazar. Observers have pointed out that the assault took place in broad daylight in a high-security area, yet no immediate intervention occurred to prevent the killing.

Mob lynching remains a recurring issue in Assam, with several such incidents reported in recent years. Despite public outrage and police assurances, the number of cases appears to be increasing. In the past 24 hours alone, the city has reportedly witnessed more than three mob violence incidents.

The police authorities have assured that strict action will be taken in the Panbazar case. However, past cases—such as the infamous Abhi-Neel lynching—still await final justice, raising concerns over whether exemplary punishment will be delivered this time.

