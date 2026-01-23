Modern Ropeway to Connect Kamakhya Railway Station with Temple

Visiting the Kamakhya Temple is set to become faster and more convenient with the launch of a modern ropeway connecting Kamakhya Railway Station to the revered hilltop shrine on Nilachal Hills.

Once operational, the 1.43-kilometre-long ropeway will reduce the journey time from around 20 minutes to just six minutes, offering major relief to thousands of devotees who visit the temple every day, especially during peak festivals.

The ropeway will operate with 18 modern gondolas and is designed to carry over 16,500 passengers daily, ensuring smoother movement for both pilgrims and tourists. Officials said the system has been planned with a strong focus on safety and comfort.

The project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on the narrow Nilachal Hills road, which often sees heavy traffic during religious occasions. By shifting a large number of visitors to the ropeway, pressure on road transport is likely to ease.

Designed as an eco-friendly transport solution, the ropeway will also help lower pollution levels and reduce environmental stress on the hill area.

Apart from improving access to the shrine, the project is expected to create local employment opportunities during and after construction. Tourism-related activities in and around Guwahati are also likely to see long-term benefits as the ropeway makes the temple more accessible to visitors from across the country.

With an investment of Rs 213.24 crore, the project reflects Assam’s effort to blend modern infrastructure with its rich spiritual heritage.

