Molestation Incident Reported in Guwahati Amid Rise in Crimes Against Women

“Unable to tolerate, I told them that my family is arriving shortly and then we shall have a talk. In retaliation, they tried to pelt stones on me and so I ran towards my home to save myself, but my sister was left behind. Taking advantage of it, at least 12 men came out of the construction site and tried to drag my sister. We were fortunately enough that my family reached on time and informed the police about the matter following which my sister was rescued from the clutches of the miscreants,” he added.

Meanwhile, the victim lodged an FIR at the nearest Police Station and the police have arrested one accused in connection with the matter.