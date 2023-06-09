Monsoon to Enter NE, Kamrup (M) DC Reviews Flooding, Road Restoration Issues

Probable Impacts

1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

2. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.

3. Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector

4. Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain

5. Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.

6. Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.

7. Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.

8. Land slides/mud slide/land slip very likely.

9. Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

10. Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.

11. Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.