Northeast Monsoon Onset Likely on Saturday, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that Monsoon has onset over Kerela today and it will advance further into some parts of Northeast India during next 48 hours.
The weather department has also issued yellow alert in almost all the states of Northeast on Thursday for next five days up to June 12.
The IMD in a report said, “The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the June 8, 2023 against the normal date of June 1. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Cannur, Kodaikanal, Adirampattinam. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during next 48 hours. Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during the next 5 days. Under its influence fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall/ thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over the northeast region during the next five days.”
Probable Impacts
1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
2. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.
3. Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector
4. Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain
5. Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.
6. Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.
7. Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.
8. Landslides/mud slide/land slip very likely.
9. Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.
10. Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
11. Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.
Actions suggested
1. Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
2. Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
3. Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
4. Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
5. Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.
6. Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.
7. Postpone sowing of seeds; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues etc.
8. Be Updated.