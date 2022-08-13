'Moran Janagosthir Buranji' Book Released By Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated ‘Moran Janagosthir Buranji’, a book on the history of Moran people, an ethnic group in the state.
The book release event was organised at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur.
Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “On the auspicious occasion amid celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I bring to the people this book titled ‘Moran Janagosthir Buranji’.”
He said, “The book contains all available information on the Moran people. They have close ties to Kirati people, a Sino-Tibetan ethnic group. They were also a part of the history of formation of Assam and Assamese people.”
“Due to societal negligence, few people know about their history,” he added.
The Assam CM also mentioned that from the upcoming academic session, history and geography will be made compulsory in schools from class eight.
CM Sarma said, “These new facts that have been uncovered, will be included in the history textbooks. There is a serious lack of discussions on history of the state.”
The CM also announced that his government will work towards creating an environment for study and discussions on history in Assam.