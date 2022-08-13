'Moran Janagosthir Buranji' Book Released By Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated ‘Moran Janagosthir Buranji’, a book on the history of Moran people, an ethnic group in the state.

The book release event was organised at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “On the auspicious occasion amid celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I bring to the people this book titled ‘Moran Janagosthir Buranji’.”

He said, “The book contains all available information on the Moran people. They have close ties to Kirati people, a Sino-Tibetan ethnic group. They were also a part of the history of formation of Assam and Assamese people.”