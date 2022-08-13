Complaint Against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Aamir Khan has landed into trouble a day after the release of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and disrespecting the Indian Army.

The movie was released on August 11 wherein the actor was seen portraying an Indian Army personnel.

Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging that the actor’s portrayal in the film disrespected the officers in the Indian Army.

The complaint also alleged a particular scene in the film hurt sentiments of a particular religious faith.

It read, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”