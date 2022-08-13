Complaint Against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Aamir Khan has landed into trouble a day after the release of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and disrespecting the Indian Army.
The movie was released on August 11 wherein the actor was seen portraying an Indian Army personnel.
Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging that the actor’s portrayal in the film disrespected the officers in the Indian Army.
The complaint also alleged a particular scene in the film hurt sentiments of a particular religious faith.
It read, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”
The scene where a Pakistani army officer asked Aamir Khan’s character Laal to pray however he refused by saying ‘my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots’, alleged Jindal in his complaint.
“This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like and also mischief against Indian army which is a criminal offence as per the law of the land,” he added.
The lawyer through this complaint has sought an FIR against Aamir Khan and others involved in this movie under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious feelings of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the India Penal Code.