Morphine Worth Rs 8 Crores Seized From Guwahati Railway Station

In a massive bust, police in Guwahati seized a huge consignment of Morphine from Guwahati Railway Station on Friday.

Officials informed that they took two people into custody in connection with the major bust.

The seized Morphine weighed a total of 2.042 kilograms and is believed to be worth around Rs 8 crores in illicit markets.

According to reports, the consignment was smuggled in from Tinsukia in Assam to Guwahati when it was intercepted and seized.

Meanwhile, police said that the two arrested individuals are currently under interrogation. A formal investigation into the incident has been initiated.