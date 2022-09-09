Assam: Fake Currency Printing Machine Seized, 1 Held In Joint Op

Assam Police conducted raids in the Nagaon and Hojai districts of the state against fake currency rackets, officials informed on Friday.

A joint operation was conducted by police teams from Haibargaon and Kathiatali police stations.

During the operation, officials apprehended one person and seized a fake currency printing machine.

The operation was carried out in Dabaka in the Hojai district of Assam. Police apprehended Abdul Jalil in connection with the bust.

Cracking the whip on fake currency rackets in the state, a police team from Nagaon had conducted raids in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area to bust a major base recently.

Fake currency notes amounting to around Rs 20 lakhs along with printing machines were confiscated during the major operation conducted by Nagaon Police on September 6.

Moreover, police also arrested four people including a woman in connection with running the fake notes racket.