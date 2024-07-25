MoS Pabitra Margherita To Virtually Inaugurate 'Karigar Utthan' In Guwahati

Newly inducted Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita will visit Guwahati on Saturday (July 27) to attend the inauguration of 'Karigar Utthan'.
The inauguration will take place virtually from the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati's Khanapara, according to a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Assam.
The program named 'Karigar Utthan' Upskilling Program 100 clusters in 100 days of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts Handloom) will begin from 3 pm, added the release.
It may be noted that Pabitra Margherita was named the Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs in the Modi 3.0 government.
The BJP MP from Assam, was formally sworn in as a Minister of State in the newly formed government on June 9. The appointment marked Margherita's debut in the Union Cabinet.