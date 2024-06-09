Assam's Pabitra Margherita Joins Modi's Cabinet as Minister of State

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Council of Ministers, three representatives hail from the Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita. While Sarbananda Sonowal continues his significant role as a cabinet minister, Kiren Rijiju, recognized for his notable service during his tenure as Minister of State in the Home Ministry, retains his cabinet minister position.