Assam's Pabitra Margherita Joins Modi's Cabinet as Minister of State

BJP MP from Assam, Pabitra Margherita, has been formally sworn in as a Minister of State in the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This appointment marks Margherita's debut in the Union Cabinet.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Council of Ministers, three representatives hail from the Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita. While Sarbananda Sonowal continues his significant role as a cabinet minister, Kiren Rijiju, recognized for his notable service during his tenure as Minister of State in the Home Ministry, retains his cabinet minister position.
Margherita's inclusion in the Modi Cabinet as a Minister of State underscores the growing representation of the Northeast in the central government and emphasizes the NDA's commitment to promoting regional diversity.