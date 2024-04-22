Most Wanted Car Thief Arrested in Golaghat, Confesses to Selling Stolen Cars to NSCN Militants

The Satgaon Police in Golaghat achieved a significant breakthrough on Sunday with the arrest of a notorious car thief, identified as Uji Ali, from Uriamghat. Ali, believed to be the mastermind behind a car theft racket, confessed during police interrogation to selling stolen vehicles from Guwahati to militants of the NSCN in Nagaland.
The arrest came after intensive efforts by the police, who launched a manhunt based on CCTV footage.
Ali's apprehension marks a crucial development in the ongoing operation to recover a car belonging to Bogen Chamua, an Ola-Uber driver from Guwahati, which was reported stolen on March 10, 2024. Chamua had filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR being registered.
Previously, the Satgaon Police had arrested two accomplices, Ibrahim Ali and Ali Hussain, after identifying them through CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Jorabat. The same footage aided in the arrest of Uji Ali, completing the trio believed to be responsible for the car theft.
Despite the arrests, authorities are yet to locate Chamua's stolen vehicle. It is suspected that the gang, which has a history of stealing cars from the city, has been operating a lucrative business of selling vehicles in Nagaland.
This latest breakthrough underscores the effectiveness of CCTV surveillance in law enforcement efforts, particularly in combating organized crime such as car theft.
The Satgaon Police's relentless pursuit of justice serves as a deterrent to criminal activities in the region.