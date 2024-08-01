Mother and Daughter Attempt Suicide in Assam’s Sonapur; Daughter Dies

In a distressing incident in Sonapur under Kamrup Metro district, a mother and her daughter allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Digaru River on Thursday.
The victims, Babita Shamasi and her daughter Minati Shamasi from Ural Kailashpur, were found struggling in the river by locals.
The mother and daughter, overwhelmed by alleged domestic issues, were spotted by locals as they struggled in the water.
Immediate action by bystanders led to their rescue and transfer to the Sonapur District Hospital. Tragically, Minati Shamasi was later declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
The Sonapur police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.