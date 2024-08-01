Attempted Abduction of Class VI Student in Assam's Lakhimpur Sparks Alarm

In the wake of the tragic discovery of a 12-year-old boy who was abducted last week in Arunachal Pradesh and found dead on Wednesday morning, a new and troubling incident has emerged. In Assam's Lakhimpur today, a gang of unidentified miscreants made a bold attempt to abduct one Antarip Bora, a Class VI student from St Mary's High School.
According to the young boy's account, the attempted abduction occurred just as he exited the school gate. The kidnappers, traveling in an Eeco van, tried to seize him by spraying a substance on his face. Showing quick thinking and bravery, Antarip managed to escape by biting the hand of one of the masked abductors.
The police have since launched an investigation to verify the details provided by Antarip and his parents. This incident has raised significant concerns in the area, especially in light of the recent tragic events in Arunachal Pradesh.