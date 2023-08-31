Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested For Peddling Drugs In Guwahati

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested by Guwahati police for allegedly being involved in peddling drugs in the city.
The duo was apprehended by locals at Navagraha Natun Nagar area near Silpukhuri and was subsequently handed over to the police.
Upon searching, the police recovered a number of vials containing illicit drugs from their rented house. The identities of the arrested duo are yet to be ascertained.
It is learned that the daughter, who is in her early 20s, is a college student. Both she and her mother had been running the illegal business from their rented house located at Navagraha Natun Nagar.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) has been registered against the duo. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier this month, as many as four narcotics peddlers were detained by the police during an ongoing anti-drugs operation at Batadrava in the Nagaon district of Assam.
Based on specific inputs, an operation was launched at Silpukhuri in Batadrava and a team of officials reached the site where they found the gang red-handed dealing in drugs.
Officials informed that out of those detained, there is a married couple. The husband was identified as Khairul Islam, while the identity of the wife was not immediately established.
The couple had many drug related offences against their names and complaints against them had been coming in since a long time, added the officials.