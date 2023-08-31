Assam: Police Apprehend Gang of Thieves In Hajo

The Hajo Police in Assam successfully apprehended a group of five thieves, leading to the recovery of numerous smuggled items on Thursday.
According to sources, the initial raid by Hajo police resulted in the capture of four thieves: Rafiq Ali, Naba Das, Mofiz Ali, and Khairul Islam.
Following their confessions, raids were conducted at various locations in Hajo, leading to the apprehension of another thief, Abadur Rahman.
A substantial collection of stolen goods were seized from Abadur Rahman. This operation demonstrates the police's commitment to curbing theft and the black market trade, as they continue their efforts to maintain law and order in the area.
Earlier on August 3, the Guwahati police shot and injured two alleged mobile thieves during separate encounters in the city.
In the first instance, an alleged mobile thief, identified as Mahibul Haque (23), was shot in his leg by police while attempting to flee, making him immobile. The incident occurred at Birubari area at around 2.50 am.