Mother Sells Newborn Daughter Days After Birth, Police Rescue Infant from Guwahati

A shocking case of baby trafficking has come to light in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur district, where a mother allegedly sold her newborn daughter just days after birth. The Dhakuakhana police, in a swift operation, rescued the infant from a house in Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati, and arrested the accused.

According to police, the incident involves Pompi Dutta of Makarachuk village under Dhakuakhana Sadar police station, who had been estranged from her husband, Mintu Koch of Jiyamaria village, for several months. During this period, she was pregnant and living at her parental home. Investigators allege that Pompi, along with her mother Punya Dutta, conspired to sell the unborn child for money.

Pompi reportedly delivered a healthy baby girl at a private multi-speciality hospital in Chaboti, Lakhimpur. Soon after birth, the baby was handed over to a man identified as Prabal Das, a resident of Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati, in exchange for cash. Police suspect the deal was brokered through an unidentified middleman.

The child’s father, Mintu Koch, was kept in the dark about the pregnancy and birth. When he questioned his wife, Pompi allegedly lied, claiming she had suffered a miscarriage. Growing suspicious, Mintu filed a complaint with Dhakuakhana Sadar police, prompting an investigation.

During questioning, both Pompi and her mother denied the allegations, but forensic examination of their mobile phones revealed crucial evidence pointing to the illegal transaction. Acting on this information, a police team conducted a raid in Fatasil Ambari and successfully rescued the infant from Prabal Das’ residence.

Dhakuakhana police have arrested both Pampi Dutta and her mother Punya Dutta under Section 143(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which criminalizes the sale, hiring out, or trafficking of children under twelve years of age by a parent or guardian. The section mandates punishment of up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine. This provision replaces the previous IPC Section 317 under the new criminal code. The two have been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Prabal Das and his wife have also been detained for interrogation regarding their involvement in the case.

Speaking to the media, Dhakuakhana police officials described the case as “an inhumane and shocking incident that has deeply shamed the community.” They assured that further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend others who may have been part of the conspiracy.

The incident has sparked outrage in Dhakuakhana and surrounding areas, with local residents demanding strict action against those involved in selling the newborn.

