Heinous Crime in Tinsukia: Police Constable in The Net Of Selling New Born?

In a chilling revelation, an illegal adoption racket involving a newborn baby girl has come to light in Assam’s Tinsukia district, with a government health worker and a police constable among those named in an official complaint.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has filed an FIR seeking legal action against all individuals directly or indirectly involved in the unauthorised adoption, including the biological parents.

The case came to light on July 25, 2025, when Childline Tinsukia received a complaint from the Tinsukia Civil Hospital regarding the critical admission of a newborn baby girl brought in by a couple claiming to be her adoptive parents. A Childline team, comprising coordinator Jurina Phukan and member Merina Machiya Deori, rushed to the hospital and found the infant admitted in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

The couple, identified as Shiwji Tiwari (49) and Dharmila Tiwari (50), claimed to be the Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs). During questioning, they failed to produce any legally valid adoption documents, instead submitting an unregistered stamp paper and an undertaking that identified the baby’s biological parents as Padumi Moran and Dipjyoti Moran of Miholi Ritu village, Bordumsa. The baby, according to an MCP (Mother and Child Protection) card issued by the National Health Mission, was born on July 13, 2025, at 3:37 a.m. at the Margherita FRU, weighing 3.020 kg at birth.

The couple further stated that they had taken custody of the newborn on July 23, 2025, from Jina Gohain, a ward girl of Tinsukia Civil Hospital, in exchange for a sum exceeding ₹1 lakh. Gohain, a former ward girl at Kothalguri Model Hospital, reportedly handed over the infant to the couple at Subachani Tiniali and later demanded the couple produce a stamp paper for an agreement. Dharmila Tiwari admitted that the stamp paper used was originally kept for unrelated personal use.

The baby and Dharmila Tiwari reportedly stayed at Gohain’s house in Borguri, near Sarbananda Singha Stadium, from July 23 to 25, during which time her husband, Shiwji Tiwari, an Assam Police constable posted at the SP’s office, visited and saw the baby. When the child’s health deteriorated, Gohain accompanied the couple to Tinsukia Civil Hospital, where the baby was admitted, prompting further scrutiny.

In a telephonic conversation, the biological parents confirmed to DCPU officials that they had handed over their newborn daughter to Jina Gohain on July 23, raising serious concerns about consent, coercion, and the legality of the adoption process.

Alarmingly, the delivery of the baby was reportedly overseen by Dr. Sonoth Dutta, a gynecologist and in charge of Margherita FRU. However, he allegedly discharged the mother and baby without issuing a formal discharge certificate, which authorities say may indicate collusion in facilitating an illegal adoption.

According to the complaint submitted by the DCPU, the PAPs, the biological parents, and Jina Gohain have violated the adoption procedures mandated under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2025, and other prevailing laws. The DCPU has urged police to launch a thorough investigation and take strict legal action against all parties involved in this suspected baby sale racket.

The matter has triggered outrage among child rights activists and healthcare officials in the district, who fear this could be part of a larger, well-organised illegal adoption network operating under the radar.

