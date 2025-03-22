Moving Car Catches Fire in Guwahati’s Lalmati, No Injuries

A vehicle caught fire in Guwahati's Lalmati on Saturday, causing panic among commuters. The incident occurred while the IGNIS, bearing registration number ML08K 6882, was en route from Jalukbari to Khanapara.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle suddenly caught fire while in motion. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Personnel from the Basistha Police Station and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Preliminary assessments suggest that a technical malfunction may have triggered the fire.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the blaze.