Guwahati: MP Gaurav Gogoi Accuses BJP of Staging Syndicates In Delimitation Draft

Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament (MP) from Assam’s Kaliabor constituency on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction on the recent rescheduling of the constituencies.
Addressing a press conference here at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Gogoi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrating syndicates by redrawing constituencies. The MP claimed that the BJP has done this with an ulterior motive.
Gogoi took a dig on BJP's alleged actions, stating that they had been formulating blueprints for this move over the past year.
Gogoi said, “The Congress is open to considering the draft delimitation, provided that it is formulated through extensive discussions with the constituents of each constituency. It is crucial to acknowledge and address the sentiments of all social classes and indigenous groups.”
“Additionally, it is essential to have a thorough understanding of the administrative dynamics of every district before finalizing the delimitation process. The Congress would be receptive to a delimitation plan that incorporates these considerations,” the MP added.
Earlier, Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), on Wednesday reacted to the draft proposal of delimitation process in Assam alleging the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the proposal under the influence of the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP party.
Speaking to the reporters, Ajmal said, “A few days ago we saw that the chief minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had meeting that was going on for long hours. We suspect that the ECI has released the draft proposal for the delimitation process in Assam under the influence of the BJP party.”
Stating that after the delimitation exercise, several AIUDF MLAs will lose their seats while the seats of congress will increase by 10 to 12, Ajmal said, “Congress often commented that AIUDF is the B-team of BJP but the draft has proved that they are B-team of the party. Congress-BJP has unitedly formed the draft in their favor.”