MPLAD Scam: Sukanya Bora Arrested Again; Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

The Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Thursday once again arrested tainted ACS officer Sukanya Bora in connection to the MPLAD scam of Assam, reports said.
Reportedly, on Wednesday, the CM’s SVC appealed the court for permission to arrest Sukanya Bora.
According to further reports, the court has permitted the Special Vigilance Cell to grill the tainted officer inside the jail where she is currently undergoing imprisonment.
Bora has been sent to another 14 days of judicial custody today, reports added.
Sukanya Borah has been accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives. According to the information, in eight years of service, the tainted officer saw her wealth rise by approximately 800 percent.
It may be noted that Sukanya Borah was suspended in March 2023 for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund. In May, Borah's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
On January 18, 2024, the tainted officer was arrested by the CM’s SVC in connection to the case, and sent to three-day custody thereafter. On February 9, a special judge's court dismissed the bail petition of Bora.