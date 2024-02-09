Tainted Officer Sukanya Bora's Bail Plea Rejected By Court
A special judge's court on Friday dismissed the bail petition of tainted gazetted officer Sukanya Bora, arrested in connection with the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scam in Assam.
Serving as the additional district commissioner of Kamrup (metropolitan) district in Assam, Sukanya Bora was accused of accumulating wealth disproportionate to her income.
On Januray 18 this year, the suspended ACS officer was arrested by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell after it came to the fore that she accumulated properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives.
According to the information at hand, in eight years of service, the tainted officer saw her personal wealth rise by approximately 800 per cent.
During the investigation, Sukanya Bora's aunt revealed that she had raked in the wealth by framing her mother as mentally unstable. Reportedly, Sukanya Bora owned huge properties in Guwahati, Morigaon, Hajo, North Guwahati, among others.
In March 2023, Sukanya Bora was suspended for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the MPLAD fund. In May, Bora's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
According to reports, money from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund was assigned for building a road in Assam's Barpeta. However, the payment was made before 75 per cent of the work was finished.
The scandal was uncovered during an inquiry by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell, revealing that four suspended officers had approved the payment before the road construction reached 75 per cent completion.