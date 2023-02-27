Guwahati Murder: All Accused Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

The three accused in the double murder case in Guwahati was sent to police custody for another four days.

The accused, Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were remanded in police custody to gather more evidences.

Earlier today, the three accused were produced before court as their custody ended.

So far, the police have conducted two search operations in Meghalaya to find the remains of the body.

There is possibility of another raid in the state to recover the parts.

Yesterday, Bondona Kalita had undergone hours of interrogation at the All Women Police Station in Panbazar in connection with the case.

A team of Noonmati Police that was investigating the shocking murder case reached the Panbazar Police Station where Bondona Kalita is being kept after the police were given her custody.

As per reports, the investigating officer continued to question the prime accused Bondona Kalita for hours in the murder case in presence of the Panbazar Police Station OC.

It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices.

The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in Meghalaya.