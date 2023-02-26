Guwahati Murder: Bondona Kalita Questioned For Hours Today

Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the shocking double murder case in Guwahati, underwent hours of interrogation at the All Women Police Station in Panbazar in connection with the case on Sunday.

A team of Noonmati Police in Guwahati that is investigating the shocking murder case reached the Panbazar Police Station where Bondona Kalita is being kept after the police were given her custody.

As per reports, the investigating officer continued to question the prime accused Bondona Kalita for hours in the murder case. Bondona Kalita’s interrogation is still underway in presence of the Panbazar Police Station OC, reports also mentioned.

Meanwhile, the other two accused, Dhanjit Deka and Arup Deka who were accomplices to Bondona Kalita in the double murder case in Guwahati, are being kept at the Noonmati Police Station.

Furthermore, it has come to the fore that the police custody of Dhanjit and Arup will be ending tomorrow. For that reason, the investigation has picked up pace.

On February 20, a shocking murder akin to the Shraddha Walkar case came to the fore in Guwahati where Bondona Kalita had been accused to have killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismember the bodies and stuff the parts in a refrigerator.