Assam: 52 Indonesian Birds and Animals Rescued from Smuggling; 2 Arrested

In a coordinated effort, Assam Police and forest department authorities successfully rescued 52 Indonesian birds and animals from smuggling activities today. Among the rescued creatures were Black Lori birds, Red and Blue Lories, Babirusa Swine, and Hornbills.
The operation, conducted near the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi, led to the arrest of two smugglers by law enforcement officials.
According to forest officials, the rescued animals comprised 42 Red and Blue Lories, six Black Lories, two Hornbills, and one Babirusa (Indonesian swine).
The individuals apprehended during the operation have been identified as Moinuddin Ali and Samsul Haque, residents of Assam's Hojai area, as reported by officials from Bilaipur Police Station.
Last September, authorities in Assam's Cachar district rescued eight rare animals, including a black macaque and gorillas, believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar. Among the rescued animals were two Panamanian white-faced capuchins, two common opossums, four black gorillas, and the black macaque, all of which were handed over to forest department officials.
Additionally, in April 2023, seven spider monkeys and two black and white ruffed lemurs were rescued from a vehicle near the Assam-Mizoram border.