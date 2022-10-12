Mystery Shrouds Death of Youth in Guwahati

A youth died on his way to hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The youth, identified as Arijit Deka hailing from Sarthebari, booked a room at Brindavan Hotel in Paltan Bazar on October 10.

He was staying at the hotel with a young woman for three days.

Earlier today, Arijit’s relatives came to visit him at his hotel room as he was physically not well and took him to the hospital. However, he died on his way to the hospital.

According to sources, the duo, living at the hotel room for three days, were couples and were fighting frequently.

It is suspected that due to this reason he might have hanged himself. However, it is yet to be ascertained if it was suicide or not.

Meanwhile, Pan Bazar police has launched a probe in this matter.