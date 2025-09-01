Nagaland Journalist Shot, Shifted to Guwahati for Treatment

The Nagaland-based journalist, Dip Saikia, who was shot during a reporting assignment, has been shifted to a private hospital in Guwahati for advanced medical care on Monday. Two bullets remain lodged in his body, one in his chest and the other in his right shoulder. Saikia was moved to Guwahati partly due to complications related to high blood pressure and for specialized treatment unavailable locally.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Laii village of Manipur’s Senapati district, where Saikia was covering the Zinnia Flower Festival, locally known as the Cherry Blossom Festival. According to reports, unidentified assailants opened fire around 4 pm, injuring him in the right leg and near the armpit. He was initially rushed to the Senapati district hospital for emergency care and later shifted to Nagaland before being transferred to Guwahati. Authorities have confirmed that Saikia’s condition is stable and he is out of immediate danger.

Manipur police have recovered a pressurized air rifle believed to have been used in the attack. A case has been registered, and the accused have reportedly been identified. “A team has been dispatched to apprehend the culprits, though the motive behind the attack is still under investigation,” a senior police officer stated.

The attack has drawn strong condemnation from the media community. Saikia’s employer, HornbillTV, called the shooting “shocking and reprehensible,” emphasizing that the assault is not only an attack on an individual journalist but also on press freedom itself. The channel urged the governments of Manipur and Nagaland, along with law enforcement agencies, to ensure a transparent investigation and swift justice.

“Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of the public, often risking their lives to bring truth to light. The shooting of Mr. Saikia while covering a cultural event is an assault on both his person and the democratic values we uphold,” the statement read. HornbillTV also expressed solidarity with Saikia’s family and wished him a speedy recovery, reiterating that violence has no place in a democratic society.

Also Read: Nagaland TV Journalist Shot While Covering Festival in Manipur’s Senapati