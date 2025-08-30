Nagaland TV Journalist Shot While Covering Festival in Manipur’s Senapati

A journalist from a Nagaland-based television channel was injured after being shot by unidentified assailants while reporting from a cultural festival in Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Dip Saikia, was on assignment in Laii village to cover the Zinnia Flower Festival—also known locally as the Cherry Blossom Festival—when the attack took place around 4 pm. Armed miscreants reportedly opened fire, hitting him in the right leg and near the armpit.

Saikia was rushed to the Senapati district hospital for emergency treatment and later shifted to Nagaland for further medical care. Hospital authorities confirmed that he is out of danger.

Manipur Police recovered a pressurised air rifle believed to have been used in the incident. A case has been registered, and investigators say they have identified the accused. “A team has been dispatched to apprehend the culprits, though the motive behind the attack is still under investigation,” a senior police officer said.

The attack has sparked outrage in the media fraternity. HornbillTV, Saikia’s employer, condemned the shooting in strong terms, calling it “shocking and reprehensible.” In an official statement, the channel said the assault was not just on an individual journalist but a direct attack on press freedom.

“Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of the public, often risking their lives to bring truth to light. The shooting of Mr. Saikia while he was covering a cultural event is an assault on both his person and on the democratic values we uphold,” the statement read.

The channel urged both the Manipur and Nagaland governments, as well as law enforcement agencies, to ensure a transparent investigation and swift justice. It also expressed solidarity with Saikia’s family, wishing him a speedy recovery, and reiterated that violence has no place in a democratic society.

