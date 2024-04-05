Nagaland’s LN Beverages Showcases Handcrafted Wines At Nandinii Event In Guwahati

LN Beverages, a proud participant under the Women Entrepreneurs Network Nagaland (WENN), has set up a vibrant stall at the prestigious ‘Nandinii’ event in Guwahati. Committed to the exploration, promotion, and preservation of indigenous wild and homegrown fruits and berries from Nagaland, LN Beverages is making its debut in the bustling city of Guwahati.
At the event, LN Beverages unveiled three of its finest handcrafted wine flavors - Pomelo, Mix Fruit (Wild Apple and Star Gooseberry), and Mix Fruit (Peach and Star Gooseberry). The proprietor of LN Beverages, Loreni, expressed immense happiness in joining the event, marking their first appearance in Guwahati.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Loreni elaborated, "LN Beverages prides itself on crafting wines through natural fermentation processes, ensuring the finest quality. We are thrilled to represent women entrepreneurs from WENN at the ‘Nandinii’ event. 10 members of WENN have actively participated, showcasing a diverse range of products including accessories, handmade ornaments, garments, and food items.
WENN, a network dedicated to fostering collaboration, capacity building, and influencing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nagaland, is leveraging platforms like Nandinii to exhibit and explore local talents in handmade products. Loreni expressed eagerness for the remaining two days of the event, emphasizing the significance of Nandinii as a platform for showcasing locally made products and talents.
The presence of LN Beverages and other WENN members at the Nandinii event not only highlights the entrepreneurial spirit but also underscores the rich diversity and creativity thriving within Nagaland's business landscape.
Amidst the festive fervor of Rongali Bihu, Pratidin Events Initiative, in collaboration with Stoic Studio and Everyday Spices, powered by Topcem cement and supported by NEDFi and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), proudly presents Toyota's 'Nandinii' event. This extravaganza promises an unforgettable fusion of shopping, workshops, handicrafts, clothing, jewelry, home décor, stationery, artwork, food and beverages, a kids play zone, Bihu dance performances, live music, and much more.
Commencing on Friday, April 5, the event will continue through Sunday, April 7. The event boasts the participation of numerous women entrepreneurs not only from Assam but also from the entire Northeast region. These enterprising women have curated an exquisite display of costumes, handicrafts, jewelry, home décor items, various art forms, and indigenous culinary delights.