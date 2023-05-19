Junmoni Rabha’s Mother Demands Justice, Files FIR

As per Sumitra’s FIR, the next day Raja again came to her house and took her thumb signature in a blank paper. At the same time, she was also informed by Raja that Junmoni died in an accident. She also claimed that she asked Raja several times about what had happened, but Raja denied replying to any questions and went away from her house.

In the FIR, Sumitra has also alleged that Junmoni’s post-mortem was conducted without her knowledge or after taking prior consent from her.

“When I was handed over my daughter’s body after the post-mortem, I saw many injury marks on her body which indicates that she must have been hit by a rod or other such sharp weapon. Later, after I saw Junmoni’s crushed car in the news on TV and various other phone recordings in regard to the case, I was sure that her death is not an accident and a pre-planned murder in which many people could be possibly involved," the FIR further read.