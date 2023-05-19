Junmoni Rabha’s Mother Demands Justice, Files FIR

Sumitra Rabha, the mother of deceased Sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has filed an FIR at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district demanding a detailed probe into her daughter’s death case.
Sumitra Rabha has demanded a fair and detailed investigation into the entire incident and also to punish all those involved in it. She narrated the entire incident that occured on the night the incident took place.
The FIR written to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Jakhalabandha Police Station read, "On May 16, between 1:30 am to 2 am, Nagaon SP Leena Doley, ASP Tridip Pratim Kumbang and three more police officers knocked at my door and forcefully entered the house. Without informing a word, they asked for the house keys and then they started their search drive inside the house. The police took away Rs 1,30,000 which I had kept for my son’s treatment. They also took away Rs 3,00,000 which Junmoni had kept in a wardrobe along with a huge file of documents. They also took my thumb signature. When I asked the police team the reason for the search at my house at this hour, they said that a case has been registered against my daughter Junmoni.”
Sumitra Rabha also stated that after the team left the house, a police officer of the Dhing Police Station named Raja Irshad informed her that Junmoni was absconding after a case against her emerged in the media reports on May 14, 2023.
As per Sumitra’s FIR, the next day Raja again came to her house and took her thumb signature in a blank paper. At the same time, she was also informed by Raja that Junmoni died in an accident. She also claimed that she asked Raja several times about what had happened, but Raja denied replying to any questions and went away from her house.
In the FIR, Sumitra has also alleged that Junmoni’s post-mortem was conducted without her knowledge or after taking prior consent from her.
“When I was handed over my daughter’s body after the post-mortem, I saw many injury marks on her body which indicates that she must have been hit by a rod or other such sharp weapon. Later, after I saw Junmoni’s crushed car in the news on TV and various other phone recordings in regard to the case, I was sure that her death is not an accident and a pre-planned murder in which many people could be possibly involved," the FIR further read.
In the FIR, Sumitra mentioned that the police have found just one mobile phone of Junmoni, however, the other mobile is still untraceable so far.
The FIR lastly read, “I’m writing to you since I heard that the incident took place at Jakhalabandha. I hope and request that you take the required steps to nab and punish all those involved in the incident.”