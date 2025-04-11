Nagaon Resident Killed in Fatal Road Accident in Guwahati

A tragic road accident occurred once again on the National Highway Guwahati's Garchuk, killing one person on Friday, raising concerns over road safety in the area.

Advertisment

Sources suggest that the victim had been on his way to Boragaon to purchase incense sticks. The deceased, a resident of Nagaon, was reportedly riding a two-wheeler with a friend when the accident occurred. He was employed as a driver for a company vehicle.

The mishap took place while he was attempting to cross the highway, leading to his tragic death. The Garchuk Traffic Police rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased individual to a hospital.

Authorities have not yet identified the vehicle involved in the accident, and further investigations are underway.