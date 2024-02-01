Speeding Truck Injures Three Pedestrians, Sparks Community Outrage in Silchar

In a tragic incident, a numberless truck hit three pedestrians causing severe injuries in Silchar in Assam's Cachar district, reports said on Thursday.
The incident occurred at at Badrighat in Silchar last night. The victims, identified as Rishku Uddin, Tanu Mia and Rita Begum were hit as the speeding truck recklessly navigated the night.
The injured were promptly rescued by locals and rushed to Silchar Medical College, where their current situation is reported as critical.
Tensions escalated as the community was incensed by the reckless act, vented their frustration by vandalizing the vehicle responsible for the accident. However, the situation was brought under control when CRPF personnel swiftly responded to the incident.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, emphasizing the need to ensure road safety.