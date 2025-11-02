Nalbari Woman Missing from Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur Found Safe

Renu Baishya, a 45-year-old woman from Alengidal village in Nalbari, who had gone missing from Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, has been found safe, bringing relief to her family and the local community.

Renu was reported missing after she was last seen lighting a stove at Zubeen Kshetra. Following her disappearance, family members and locals had appealed to the media and the public for assistance in locating her.

Authorities and residents expressed relief after her safe return, highlighting the swift response and cooperation that helped bring her back.

Also Read: Nalbari Woman Goes Missing from Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur