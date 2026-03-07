Nanavati Max Hospital Launches Oncology, Transplant OPD Services In Guwahati

Mumbai-based Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital has expanded its healthcare outreach to the Northeast by launching specialised Oncology and Multi-Organ Transplant OPD services in Guwahati. The initiative aims to make advanced cancer care and transplant consultations more accessible to patients in the region.

The OPD services were introduced in the presence of senior specialists, including Dr Hemant Tongaonkar, Head of Surgical Oncology and Principal Director for Urologic and Gynaecologic Oncosurgery, and Dr Devendra Chaukar, Principal Director of Head and Neck Oncology at the Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care.

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, India reported more than 14 lakh new cancer cases in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for specialised oncology services. At the same time, national transplant registries indicate that over 80,000 patients suffering from end-stage organ failure are waiting for transplants, while only around 18,000 procedures are carried out annually across the country.

Due to the shortage of advanced treatment facilities in the Northeast, many patients are often forced to travel to metropolitan cities such as Mumbai for specialised care. The new OPD services in Guwahati are expected to ease this burden by enabling early diagnosis, expert consultation and structured treatment planning closer to home.

The oncology and transplant teams from Nanavati Max will hold consultations on the first Saturday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Medicity Guwahati, where patients will be able to receive primary consultations and follow-up care.

The multidisciplinary team will offer consultation and management for several types of cancer, including **gynaecologic, urologic, gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, pancreatic, musculoskeletal (bone), thoracic, breast, blood, and head and neck cancers. In addition, specialists in liver, intestine and pancreas transplantation will provide guidance on disease management and organ transplant options.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Hemant Tongaonkar noted that certain cancers are increasingly being observed due to factors such as tobacco consumption, lifestyle patterns and environmental influences. He emphasised that delayed diagnosis often occurs due to a lack of awareness or limited access to super-specialised doctors.

“We aim to detect cancer at an early stage and provide advanced treatment options that improve survival rates and ensure a better quality of life for patients in Guwahati and the Northeast,” he said.

Dr Devendra Chaukar highlighted the importance of early detection, stating that tumours diagnosed in the early stages are easier to treat and require less aggressive therapies.

“When cancer is detected in Stage I or II, the chances of recovery are much higher, and the risk of spread is lower. Early treatment also helps reduce costs and preserve the patient’s quality of life,” he explained.

The hospitalstated that the Guwahati OPD is part of a broader effort to extend specialised medical expertise beyond metropolitan areas. Max Healthcare Institute Limited currently operates more than 20 healthcare facilities across India, offering advanced tertiary and quaternary medical services supported by modern technology and clinical research.