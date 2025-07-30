Actress Nandini Kashyap Remanded to 2-Day Police Custody, Bail Denied

In a major development in the Dakhingaon accident case that led to the death of 21-year-old Samiul Haque, Guwahati Police arrested Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap in the early hours of Wednesday after invoking non-bailable sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The arrest was made at 1:30 AM after Section 105 of the BNS was added to the existing charges.

The fatal accident took place on the night of July 25 in the Dakhingaon area of Guwahati. The city police confirmed that the vehicle involved, driven by Nandinee Kashyap, had five previous challans, all related to speeding. The car allegedly hit a two-wheeler, critically injuring Samiul Haque. He was initially admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and later shifted to Apollo Hospitals for advanced treatment. However, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A local court on Wednesday remanded actress Nandini Kashyap to two days of police custody in connection with an ongoing investigation under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police had sought five days' custody of Kashyap, but the court granted only two. Her bail application was also rejected during the hearing. The actress will be produced before the court again on August 1.

If convicted under Section 105 of the BNS, Kashyap could face a minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

Further details on the charges and the nature of the case are awaited from official sources.

