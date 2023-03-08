Nandini Editor Maini Mahanta Presented With Nari Karma Prerona Award

The editor of monthly women’s magazine Nandini, Maini Mahanta was on Wednesday presented with the ‘Nari Karma Prerona’ award at an event organized by the All Assam Women Writers Association on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The event was organized at the Guwahati office of the Asam Sahitya Sabha today which was attended by noted personalities of the society.

Apart from Maini Mahanta, eminent journalist Teresa Rehman was also presented with the award. The proceedings of the event were initiated by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Jayashree Saikia. A discussion on the topic ‘role of women in unity, solidarity and equality in society’ was held there.