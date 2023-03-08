Nandini Editor Maini Mahanta Presented With Nari Karma Prerona Award

The editor of monthly women’s magazine Nandini, Maini Mahanta was on Wednesday presented with the ‘Nari Karma Prerona’ award at an event organized by the All Assam Women Writers Association on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
The event was organized at the Guwahati office of the Asam Sahitya Sabha today which was attended by noted personalities of the society.
Apart from Maini Mahanta, eminent journalist Teresa Rehman was also presented with the award. The proceedings of the event were initiated by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Jayashree Saikia. A discussion on the topic ‘role of women in unity, solidarity and equality in society’ was held there.
This was followed by an open session attended by the likes of Suniti Sonowal and Dr. Dayananda Pathak, among others as guests of honour, while Dr. Sultana Hazarika was present as a speaker.
On the other hand, the Women Writers Association also honoured prominent writer Rekha Barua at the event. Moreover, Organizational Excellence Award was presented to Ratna Rongsehanpi, Manjurani Deka, Anita Gogoi, Junmoni Gogoi and Madhumita Dutta at the event.
Furthermore, the Nalbari district Women Writers Association presented the ‘Xinghanari’ title to Assam Women Writers Association President Padumi Gogoi. The event was attended by a number of people who appreciated the efforts of the Assam Writers' Society on this special day.