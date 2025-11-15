Nandinii 2025 Enters Day Two With Vibrant Show of Art, Enterprise and Culture

The second day of Nandinii 2025 unfolded today with the same colour and energy that marked its grand opening. The three-day commercial and cultural fair—organised by Pratidin Events and Stoic Studios—began on 14 November 2025, bringing together a vivid blend of art, trade, food, craft, and culture under one dynamic platform.

Like the inaugural day, crowds began gathering early this morning. Pratidin Time’s Managing Director, Smitakshi B. Goswami, arrived early to oversee the day’s proceedings. She interacted with several women entrepreneurs who have set up stalls at Nandinii, exchanging ideas and encouraging their entrepreneurial journeys.

Organisers have reiterated that, as in previous editions, Nandinii 2025 is committed to giving special prominence to local women entrepreneurs, ensuring greater visibility and priority for indigenous products from across Assam. The fair will continue till 16 November 2025.

Beyond the commercial exhibits, Nandinii hosts a range of activities aimed at engaging all age groups. A drawing competition for children and a handicraft workshop open to all are among the major attractions. Each evening from 5 PM, visitors can enjoy a lively cultural programme featuring performances by noted artists along with music sets by popular bands.

With its blend of creativity, enterprise, and community spirit, Nandinii 2025 continues to emerge as one of Assam’s most vibrant platforms celebrating local talent and craftsmanship.