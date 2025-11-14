Nandinii 2025: What the Three-Day Event Has Lined Up for You

The 2025 edition of Nandinii began today in Khanapara with a burst of colour, warmth, and unmistakable purpose. As Former MP Queen Oja, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur, veteran actress Madhurima Choudhury, Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi B. Goswami along with other dignitaries jointly cut the ceremonial ribbon, the atmosphere pulsed with an energy that could only be described as celebratory and hopeful. The inauguration was not just the start of a three-day programme—it was a reaffirmation of a movement that has grown rapidly over the last two editions, becoming one of Assam’s most vibrant platforms for spotlighting women and their evolving journeys.

Organised by the Sadin Pratidin Group, Nandinii has matured into an annual festival of empowerment where women from different worlds converge—artists, entrepreneurs, activists, students, homemakers, and professionals alike. The 2025 edition promises to deepen this spirit, presenting a thoughtful blend of inspiration, creativity, commerce, and community. Scheduled from November 14 to 16, this year's event invites visitors not just to attend, but to participate, feel, and celebrate.

So, what can you expect over the next three days?

To begin with, Nandinii 2025 will host a series of insightful panels, fireside conversations, and interactive dialogues featuring women who have reshaped their fields through grit, innovation, and empathy. Whether it is political leadership, grassroots activism, entrepreneurship, or cultural preservation, the event brings together diverse voices who speak not from a pedestal but from experience. These conversations are designed to do more than inform—they are meant to motivate young minds to imagine more for themselves.

Adding to the vibrancy of the event are the live performances and cultural showcases that will take centre stage throughout the festival. Traditional arts, modern rhythms, and interwoven creative expressions will remind audiences of the immense artistic wealth women nurture and share. These performances are not mere entertainment—they are statements of identity, pride, and artistic freedom.

A major attraction of this year’s edition is the entrepreneurial marketplace, where women-led brands and homegrown creators will exhibit their products. From sustainable crafts to speciality foods, handmade textiles to innovative lifestyle items, the marketplace is a celebration of women's economic empowerment. It is a space where passion meets livelihood, where small dreams take the shape of thriving enterprises.

Nandinii 2025 also thoughtfully includes workshops and engagement zones that invite visitors—especially young women and students—to learn, participate, and experiment. These sessions, ranging from skill-building and creative writing to wellness and leadership development, reflect the festival’s commitment to nurturing capable, confident women who carry their potential forward.

One of the most cherished traditions of Nandinii continues this year: the recognition of women achievers. The festival will honour remarkable individuals who have contributed significantly to their communities and professions. These recognitions stand as reminders that empowerment is not only about opportunity but also about acknowledgment.

The event’s impact and scale are further amplified by strong partnerships—Topcem Cement as the Presenting Partner, Everyday Spices as the Powered By sponsor, and support from NEDFi and IOCL (Bongaigaon). Their collaboration reflects a shared understanding that women’s empowerment is not an isolated cause but a collective responsibility.

At its core, Nandinii is more than a programme—it is a celebration of possibility. It is where stories are shared, dreams are encouraged, and women find a community that applauds their courage and potential. As the festival unfolds over the next three days, visitors can expect an experience that is as enriching as it is inspiring.