Women Entrepreneurs Flourish In Changing Times: Insights From Nandinii

In a thought-provoking session at the Nandinii event's second day, esteemed Assamese journalist and author, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, highlighted the evolving landscape for women entrepreneurs. The session, featuring Maini Mahanta, focused on the changing dynamics of women's economic roles, particularly in Assam.
Pujari emphasized the shifting paradigms in women's contributions to household earnings. Previously confined to domestic roles, women were integral in generating income through traditional practices such as crafting Phulam Gamosa and Mekhela Sador at home during festive occasions like Bihu. These endeavors, though unpaid, represented invaluable contributions to family sustenance.
However, Pujari noted a significant transformation in contemporary times. Drawing from her own experience as an entrepreneur, she highlighted the empowerment women now derive from endeavors such as writing, which can evolve into lucrative enterprises. She underscored the ability of writing to not only foster creativity but also generate substantial income, thereby enabling women to attain financial independence.
The event also witnessed accolades for Smitakshi B Goswami, the driving force behind the Nandinii event, for her pioneering efforts in providing a platform for women entrepreneurs. Maini Mahanta, the editor of Nandini magazine, commended Goswami for her innovative approach in uniting and empowering women in the entrepreneurial sphere.
Furthermore, the discussion shed light on the commercialization of traditional delicacies like Pithas and Ladus, once confined to home consumption during social gatherings. The expansion of these culinary offerings into the market not only benefits women producers but also caters to the convenience of consumers who lack the time to prepare these indigenous treats at home.
Overall, the Nandinii event served as a testament to the evolving roles of women in Assamese society, showcasing their resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit in adapting to changing times.